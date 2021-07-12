Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 PROMO: Anushka Sen sings Silsila Ye Chahat Ka with a tarantula in her hand – watch FUNNY video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is soon going to have it's television premiere. And the channel and makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the reality TV show. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have dropped yet another promo featuring young actress Anushka Sen. The Gen Z and social media queen is seen shooting vlogs with everyone whilst in Cape Town. She even asks to say hi to her fans. Anushka Sen calls him G.O.A.T. The ace Bollywood director is at a loss on being called a GOAT. She clarifies that it means Greatest of all times. Rohit Shetty then takes a jibe at her saying that she'd going to face EGA next. Rohit teases her that EGA stars for Extreme Ghor Atyachaar. And next we see is Anushka hold a tarantula in her hand. To keep herself calm, she croons to Shreya Ghoshal's Silsila Ye Chahat Hai. The video is very funny and it sure cracks up the other contestants too.

Apart from Anushka Sen, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also has , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and as participants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere on Indian television on 17 July 2021.