Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was seen at Mumbai airport. She was seen flaunting her bra under a denim jacket. Her look didn't seem to impress netizens. "Baki ki shirt chooha kutar gaya kya?" wrote a user. "She needs a stylist," commented another user. Have a look at the video above and let us know what you think.