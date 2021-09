View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Pyaar hua, ikraar hua and now - takraar hua! That's the typical timeline of Bigg Boss OTT couple and Raqesh Bapat. The two started like 'do jism, ek jaan' but have now become like chalk and cheese. There have been a lot of arguments between the two of late and it is getting uglier and murkier. Shamita has been complaining that Raqesh doesn't care enough about her. As per latest developments in the show, Shamita gets physically hurt while doing a task and is not happy with the Raqesh has approached the situation. She lashes out at him asking him 'what is wrong with you'? But Raqesh looks like he doesn't give two hoots about whatever Shamita is feeling. It is out there for all to see that this relationship is going kaput. What do you think? Watch the video and tweet your thoughts to @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat thinks Shamita Shetty is weaker than Pratik Sehajpal, You agree? Vote now