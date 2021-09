View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

As the press entered the Bigg Boss OTT house to interact with the contestants, was questioned about her connection with Pratik Sehajpal. She went on to say that she likes him and is found of him. She even mentioned that she is a little scared of how the audience is perceiving their bond as she is a married woman. In the end of the promo, she does mentions that she loves Pratik Sehajpal and what can she do about it. Now, it remains to be seen what kind of love Neha was referring to. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin reveals she would have dated Pratik Sehajpal if she was not married; says 'Kha jati isko main'