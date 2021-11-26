View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Kabir Khan's ensemble biographical sports drama film 83's release date has been announced. 83 narrates the story of the Indian cricket team's historic win at the Lord's in 1983. the film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, as Romi Dev and , , , Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, , , Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar as the Indian cricketers. Ranveer shared a glimpse of the film and announced the trailer release alongside the release date. 83 will hit the screens on 24th December 2021. The trailer of 83 will come out on 30th November 2021. "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83," Ranveer captioned the post.