Aaradhya Bachchan gets trolled as she returns to Mumbai with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan – Watch
Bollywood celebs often get trolled, but these days everyone has become a judge on social media who love to pass comments on celebs and even their kids. Aaradhya Bachchan is getting trolled and it's sad.
Celebs getting trolled for the things they do, say or post on social media is not uncommon. However, we know that society has stooped to a new low when a little child is trolled. The latest star kid to be attached by trolls is Aaradhya Bachchan. The kid returned to Mumbai with parents
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a birthday getaway to the Maldives. The kid got trolled for her walk at the airport. People also pointed out how Aishwarya was always holding Aaradhya's hand, even though she is not so little anymore. Well, it is just bizarre that people find ways to judge and pass their opinions on stars kids and stars' parenting styles. This needs to stop. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan: 11 PICS that prove she is the apple of everyone's eye at home
