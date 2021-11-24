Celebs getting trolled for the things they do, say or post on social media is not uncommon. However, we know that society has stooped to a new low when a little child is trolled. The latest star kid to be attached by trolls is Aaradhya Bachchan. The kid returned to Mumbai with parents and after a birthday getaway to the Maldives. The kid got trolled for her walk at the airport. People also pointed out how Aishwarya was always holding Aaradhya's hand, even though she is not so little anymore. Well, it is just bizarre that people find ways to judge and pass their opinions on stars kids and stars' parenting styles. This needs to stop. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan: 11 PICS that prove she is the apple of everyone's eye at home