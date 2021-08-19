Bring Amitabh Bachchan's voice to your home! #JustAskAmitji with Alexa

You can now talk to Amitabh Bachchan daily like he lives in your house. Let that baritone voice fill your house as though you are watching one of his movies. Here's how you can do it.

will now answer your questions. Yes, you read that right. Ditching the mechanical voice now desis can get responses to their queries and get chatty with none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan through Amazon Echo devices. That's right. We have an amazing video on how the veteran actor worked on it himself. The actor seemed in a really good mood as he answered some questions, rolled out a funny joke and dished out a tongue twister. And soon, you guys can do this too. Amazon Echo devices and Amazon shopping app (Android) will now bring Big B's voice to your home. Just say, "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan!" on your Echo devices or Amazon Android shopping app and make your everyday conversations more fun!