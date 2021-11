Radhe actress is one of the hottest sirens in Bollywood. In just a short span of time, the actress has impressed the masses with her versatile films. The actress' posts often go viral. And this time, her reel video is going viral. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is seen recreating a cute reel with her sister, Khushboo and a friend. Disha is seen in a printed red and blue bikini. However, it's her sister Khushboo who has got the attention of the masses. Khushboo is seen in a bright yellow bikini. The two gorgeous ladies look absolutely adorable and hot at the same time. Also Read - Disha Patani aces the Taekwondo 720 kick and we bet Tiger Shroff's reaction has made it all the more special – watch video