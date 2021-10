Gardar: Ek Prem Katha is still one of the most loved films of the Hindi Film industry. Gadar starred , and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film was a huge hit back when it was released, the music was especially loved but the audience. And now, the filmmaker is finally coming up with a sequel to Tara Singh and Sakina's story. Sunny Deol reunites with his on-screen wife and son, Ameesha and Utkarsh. Director Anil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to announce the same. "The Katha continues," the visuals read. The film is said to release in 2022. Also Read - Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to be announced soon? Director Anil Sharma's cryptic post raises excitement

Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, the music of Gadar 2 will be given by . How excited are you to see Gadar 2? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.