Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: Check out the top 5 CONTROVERSIES of the Padmaavat actor's life

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh has always grabbed headlines for everything he does. And hence, in a way he gets embroiled in controversies too.
It's Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh's birthday today and the high-on-energy actor turns handsome 36. YAS, but he looks no older than 30, don't you think? Ranveer Singh has always grabbed headlines for everything he does. And hence, in a way he gets embroiled in controversies too. So, let's have a dekko at some of the major controversies from the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's life. From being in a relationship with Anushka Sharma to being trolled for stealing clothes from Deepika Padukone's closet and more, have a dekko at the compilation of controversies in the video above.
On the work front, birthday boy Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of 83, an ensemble cast biographical drama based on the Indian cricket team's historic world cup win in 1983. He also has an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi alongside Ajay Devgn. Ranveer further has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. Next, he has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor also announced his collaboration with 2.0 director Shankar for the Anniyan remake.