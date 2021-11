JUST IN: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patal, Utkarsh Sharma goes on floors today – deets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001 and the film starring and became one of the biggest box office blockbusters of the time. And now, 20 years later and almost 40 days since its announcement Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has gone on the floor. The Director of the epic love story, , took to his Instagram to share the big news. The team of Gadar 2 had been busy in shoot recce and giving script final touches the past one month and now everything is in place and ready to roll. We cannot wait to see Sunny and Ameesha back on the screen as Tara (Sikh man) and Sakina (Muslim woman from Pakistan). The new story in Gadar 2 is touted to revolve around Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son Jeete in Gadar. Also Read - From calling Bipasha Basu 'Kali Billi' to dissing Priyanka Chopra for her accent: Kareena Kapoor Khan was BRUTALLY mean to these Bollywood celebs