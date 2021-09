View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one Bollywood celeb that we all have been waiting to make her social media debut. And who knew she will be so much fun when she finally does do that. Bebo has been treating us to so much fun content and personal deets through her Instagram that we are hooked to her page. Today, she put us in the mood for the long weekend when she shared a fun video of what goes BTS post pack-up at the shoot. Kareena took the Model Face challenge and it is hilarious. But hey Bebo, you don't need no Model Face, you are the OG diva and we love you!