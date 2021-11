View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

is in the US shooting for her upcoming Pan-India multi-lingual film, Liger with and others. She is shooting for some important of her portion for the Puri Jagannadh film. The actress recently grabbed headlines when she was summoned by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection with the drug bust case on a cruise ship that led to and 's son, 's arrest. She was summoned about four times. The actress' chat was linked to her alleged connection in drug peddling. However, the actress had denied the same. Aryan was released last month on 28th October. After facing some harsh times in the last couple of weeks, Ananya is looking on the bright side of life. She has shared a positive video. It features the Khaali Peeli actress looking out of the window towards the scenic rainbow. "you can't have a rainbow without a little rain," she captioned the post.

Vijay Deverakonda and the team of Liger has been keeping her a constant company. Their loads od BTS pictures went viral on social media recently.