Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's bromance on a football ground will make you impatient for Gunday 2 – watch video

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is truly amazing. The two of them starred in Gunday together and their bromance was one of the talking points of the film. Their equation off-screen is just as it was of Bikram and Bala. And they recently had a reunion on the soccer field. The two Gunday's had a merry reunion wherein they hugged each other continuously. The video of the same was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Ranveer Singh seems to be lying on a bed while a physiotherapist helps him out. Arjun Kapoor is seen hugging him. Later, we see Ranveer giving Arjun, a tight hug as though not wanting him to leave. And their camaraderie makes us want to see them in Gunday 2 asap. What are your thoughts on their bromance? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.