It is 's mother, Anju Bhavnani's birthday today and the actor and his family dropped by at a local restaurant to celebrate the same. Along with Ranveer, we also saw , Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ritika Bhvnani, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone as well. And Ranveer also got his mother in front of the paparazzi and sang a birthday song for her. He sang "Baar baar din ye aaye" and the paparazzi joined him as well. And it is the cutest video on the internet today.

Ranveer was seen in his usual casual avatar. He wore ripped black denim and white ganji which he paired with a denim jacket and a hat. He wore quirky triangled sunglasses. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, looked amazing in a red top and faux leather pants and heels. Ranveer's sister dished out boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit.

