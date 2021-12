View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aadar Jain and his ladylove, Tadap actress, Tara Sutaria dropped by for the Christmas Brunch at the Kapoors a couple of hours ago. And the two lovebirds posed for the paparazzi. Tara was posing solo and was later joined by Aadar for the couple pictures. Netizens mistook him for . They trolled him saying that he looks like a 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor'. Fans were left wondering how did Ranbir's height shrink. Some were left confused about whether Aadar and Tara are really dating. Aadar is a cousin of actor Ranbir and hence the resemblance may have freaked out the netizens a little. Check out the video above.

Talking about Aadar and Tara have been dating for a while now. The two were also snapped together at the special screening of Tadap. Tara usually joins Aadar at every family function and celebration.