Satyameva Jayate 2 new release date: John Abraham all set to beat Salman Khan's Antim in the box office game?

The much-awaited big action release of the year, 's Satyameva Jayate 2 was all set to clash at the box office with Salman Khan - Ayyush Sharma's Antim on November 26, 2021. However, the makers have released a new release date, along with an intriguing teaser and trailer date announcement. While the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 will be out on October 25th, the movie will now hit screens on November 25th, just a day before Antim. With releasing a day earlier to Salman's film, John may get a good enough lead that may make him win this box office game on the first weekend. However, it will all depend on the word of mouth that follows for the two films. For now, all eyes on what John and director Milap Zaveri have in store for us in Satyameva Jayate 2. Also Read - [EXCLUSIVE] John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan's Antim box office clash is a mistake, feels trade expert