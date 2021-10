Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in a hot pink lehenga; fans are bowled over with her desi dulhan look - watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

Shanaya Kapoor is said to make her Bollywood debut next year. Meanwhile, the actress-in-making is grabbing headlines for her Instagram posts, modelling assignments, belly dancing videos, and more. And now, her actor father Sanjay Kapoor has shared a video of his gorgeous daughter in a seemingly bridal look. Shanaya is modelling for a jewellery brand. She is seen posing for pictures in a hot pink lehenga. Shanaya has donned loads of beautiful neckpieces and jewellery pieces. Fans are bowled over with her desi dulhan avatar. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's video decked up as a bride goes viral, fans miss Sidharth Shukla, turn emotional