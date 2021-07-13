Shanaya Kapoor's SIZZLING HOT belly dance moves will set your screens on fire – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Muthreja (@sanjanamuthreja)

and Maheep Kapor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor has dropped another sizzling hot belly dance video. Though a practice session, Shanaya's moves are just perfect. She and her dance tutor, Sanjana Muthreja could be seen grooving to beats. Those who follow Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram account know that the Bollywood aspirant loves belly dancing. She is getting training from the same belly dance instructor who teaches , her bestie, and 's daughter. Shanaya Kapoor is seen in cute brown bralet and beige track pants. Sans makeup, Shanaya Kapoor looks really beautiful. Shanaya's tutor heaped praises on her saying, "She makes it look so easy, With the most hardworking @shanayakapoor02." On the other hand, Shanaya wrote, "How we learn a choreography #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja" Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: How will Dev reveal the truth to Sonakshi about Aayush being their own son?

Meanwhile, Shanaya is expected to make her Hindi film debut next year.