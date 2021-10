It’s time to go and make the halls resonate with claps & excitement - it’s time to go #BackToCinemas! Celebrate this Diwali with us in theatres near you as #Sooryavanshi releases on 5th November??@akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/VVfGMMS1GR — (@karanjohar) October 15, 2021

After much wait, and 's Sooryavanshi, directed by and with Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh in important roles finally gets a release date. The film will hit the big screens on November 5. Announcing the same, the makers released a video starring Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer where the three stars are making an appeal to the audience to come back to theatres which were shut during the Covid-19 pandemic. The three promise a blockbuster big screen experience. Check out the video and the official release date of Sooryavanshi in the video. Also Read - When Bollywood's Top stars made headlines for their extramarital affairs