Kim Sharma-Leander Paes, MS Dhoni-Deepika Padukone and more rumoured Bollywood actress-athlete affairs that SHOCKED everyone

Bollywood and cricket have been linked a lot. However, this time, it was the pictures of Kim Sharma and Tennis player Leander Paes who sparked off relationship rumours when their pictures.

Hola, today, we will have a dekko at the rumoured affairs of Bollywood beauties and Indian sportsmen. Well, Bollywood and cricket have been linked a lot. However, this time, it was the pictures of Kim Sharma and Tennis player Leander Paes who sparked off relationship rumours when their pictures from the vacation went viral on social media. So, here is a dekko at the celebrities who had previously grabbed headlines for such a thing. You would remember when Deepika Padukone was linked to MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, right? There are more including the recently linked Jasprit Bumrah and South beauty Anupama Parameswaran. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.