Suniel Shetty reacts to Aryan Khan’s detention by NCB, says, ‘let’s give that child a breather

#WATCH | When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out: Actor Sunil Shetty on NCB raid at an alleged rave party pic.twitter.com/qYaYSsxkyi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The news that has shocked the nation today is about NCB's raid at a rave party where drugs were being consumed. 's son is one of the 8 people who have been detained by the NCB from a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. Now, reacting on the same, has said that the kid should get a breather. Speaking at an event, the actor said, 'When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out: Actor on NCB raid at an alleged rave party.'