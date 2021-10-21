'That's an awful pose,' Sara Ali Khan gets massively trolled as she makes an appearance on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture with Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Yesterday evening, and were spotted visiting the sets of 's TV show, The Big Picture. The two gorgeous ladies happily posed for the paparazzi. While the actress was seen in a nude short dress with balloon sleeves which had mirror work and sequins, the Atrangi Re actress was seen in a short black dress with silver sequin stripes. Now, netizens are not impressed with Sara Ali Khan's postures as they posed for a picture for the paps. They have called out her expressions and her posture. A lot of people found Janhvi's posture and smile sweet. But Sara was brutally trolled in the comments section shared of the video post shared by Viral Bhayani. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Twinkle Khanna compares arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son to THIS gruelling episode of Squid Game