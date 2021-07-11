THIS video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral because of Vamika – find out why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul.N.Kanal (@rahulnarainkanal)

and Virat Kohli are busy being doting parents and enjoying the parenthood. The gorgeous celebrity couple is known to make headlines for every little thing they do and that's what has happened now too. A video featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral and it is all thanks to their daughter, Vamika. In the video, we can see Anushka and Virat giving a shout out to Shiv Sena member Rahul N Kanal for his amazing contribution for animal welfare. We can see Anushka and Virat congratulating and thaking him and his foundation for their work and also voluntarily asking to reach out to them for any help, if needed. Well, Anushka and Virat have always worked towards such causes. Even during the pandemic, they took various initiative to help society and the country. However, this is not why the video is going viral on the gram. While the cause is noble, fans couldn't help but notice other things in the video. In case you still don't get it, it's Vamika's baby mat in the background that has captured the attention of masses. Yes, and if not wrong, there's also a glimpse the burp cloth on Anushka Sharma's shoulder. Fans couldn't help but notice these things in the video. And it sure is cute.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika in January this year.

