Throwback: When Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughty Foofaji (@foofaji)

and make for one of the rumoured couples of Bollywood. The two have never addressed their relationship buzz but have shared a mutual admiration for each other on countless occasions. Now, we have come across a clip from an awards function that is going viral again. At the awards night when the URI: The Surgical Strike actor and actress came face to face, the former took the opportunity to flirt with her. He went on to ask her, "Aap kisi achhese Vicky Kaushal ko dhund ke shaadi kyun nahi lar leti? (Why doesn't she find someone like Vicky Kaushal (himself) and marry him?)" to which the Tiger 3 actress was left blushing to her roots. who was present in the audience was amused by their interaction. Vicky added that he felt like asking her since it was the wedding season. Katrina got playful and asked, "Kya? (What?)" and a flirtatious Vicky proposed to her saying, "mujhe shaadi karogi." Salman who was watching their exchange pretended to sleep on his sister, Arpita Khan's shoulder after that. He jumped to attention when Katrina said, "Himmat nahi hai. (not brave enough)." Also Read - Bradley Cooper-Jennifer Esposito, Jennifer Lopez-Cris Judd, Britney-Jason Alexander and more – Hollywood's short-lived marriages that shocked everyone – view pics

Fans started shipping Vickat after Katrina when given a choice said that she would love to work with the actor on 's chat show, Koffee With Karan. When Vicky had learned the same on his appearance on the show, she was all smitten. And since began the saga of Vickat shipping. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Parth Samthaan wants to do romantic roles, Sudhanshu Pandey’s shocking statement on his character Vanraj and more