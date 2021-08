Filmmaker and choreographer Farak Khan took to her social media handle a couple of hours ago to share a reel video with none other than . The superstar who has been shooting for his next with , Pathan looked dashing as ever. The reel video began with Shah Rukh Khan grooving to 's title track. Farah joined him later and their jugalbandi is just too good. It takes a hilarious turn in between but Farah handles it with a kiss on his cheeks. It's been 15 years that Main Hoon Na also starring , , and came out. But Shah Rukh's charm is just the same. The video will make you want to watch Main Hoon Na again. Well, it's almost the weekend, you sure can do. We know we are! Also Read - Farah Khan compares Rakhi Sawant to Deepika Padukone; says 'I have given two megastars to the industry'

What do you have to say about this amazing and cute video? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding Bash: The bride drops new pics while Farah Khan shares adorable video of Anil Kapoor and Rhea dancing on Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai