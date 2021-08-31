Watch the video of Farah Khan being unfiltered and talking about nepotism and more on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch season 2 here:

The next guest to feature on 's Pinch season 2 is . The filmmaker and choreographer is ready to take on the brutal trolls and gave them back in the most savage manner. Farah Khan took a dig at the netizens saying whoever has a phone has become a critic these days. She said that they know everything about films and filmmaking. The and helmer also spoke about how people target big celebs like , and more more and pull the skeletons out of the closet to bash them. Furthermore, she spoke about how nepotism is not riding high everywhere. She took a jibe at the trolls saying they'd fuss about nepotism and go look up for or or Jeh Ali Khan's picture on the net. She called them hypocrites for the same. Watch the video of Farah Khan being unfiltered on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch season 2 here: