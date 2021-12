View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

and are all set to descend to Rajasthan today for their wedding. The D-day is on December 8 and the wedding festivities will start from tomorrow. And now, we have learnt that the dulha and Dulhan have perfectly colour coordinated their wedding wear. They have chosen hues of gold, beige and pastel shades for their big day. While Katrina has worked on recreating something similar to ’s wedding look, Vicky has also opted for a beige and gold sherwani. The video of the sherwani is now out and we cannot wait to see how Katrina and Vicky look in their bride and groom avatars. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding video gets leaked; goes viral ahead of their shaadi in Rajasthan: Watch