videos

Watch Next

Interviews

What if Rakhi Sawant woke up as Salman Khan or Aamir Khan? Watch exclusive video to know what she has to say

Videos

Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more: Bollywood's twerk queens will set your screens on fire with their perfect booty shake

Videos

From Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif – Bollywood celebs who choose to live on rent and shell out a CRAZY amount each month [WATCH VIDEO]

Trailers

Toofan trailer: Farhan Akhtar's sports drama looks engrossing but will remind you of Salman Khan's Sultan

From Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao to Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan: Bollywood's Top 5 'ideal' couples who SHOCKED all with their divorces

As Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently shocked one and all with their decision to seek divorce, here's a look at the top five couples who separated after being together for years.

Nikita Thakkar   |    July 6, 2021 1:01 PM IST

It was on Saturday that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce. They shared a joint statement and stated that they have decided to co-parent their son Azad but have separate lives. Their divorce saga definitely shocked one and all. But they are not the only ones on Bollywood who decided to go their separate ways after spending years together. From Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan to Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, here's a look at such ideal couples who decided to live separately after being married for more than a decade.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all