From Bella Hadid's topless look to Jodie Turner-Smith's feathered skirt: A look at the most unusual fashion statements from Cannes 2021

The red carpet of Cannes Festival is always loaded with Hollywood stars making big fashion statements and this year too was no different. While some of the celebrities kept it elegant and classy in gowns, there were some who went all bold and beautiful. For example, Bella Hadid went topless as she picked a Schiaparelli dress. She elegantly hid her assets by wearing a gold trompe l’oeil lungs neckpiece. Jodie Turner-Smith made heads turn as she wore a corset dress with a long trail made of feathers. Watch the video to see some of the most unusual fashion choices made by stars for Cannes 2021.