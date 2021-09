View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish star kids turned actresses we have today, hands downs. And she never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Today is no different. The Roohi actress has shared some BTS clips from a photoshoot for a beauty brand she endorses and man, the results are hot and how! Janhvi is dressed in a tastefully designed black sequinned dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline and she will truly make you go Ooh La La! Yes, she totally looks like a number as she poses seductively in the videos and flaunts her curves. Just the stuff the wildest fantasies are made up of! Watch Videos.