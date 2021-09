View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ?☠️ (@khatronkekhiladi11x)

After waiting for weeks, fans of one of the most popular stunt based reality shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will finally get to know the winner of the season. The contestants dressed up in their best and shot for the finale at Mumbai's film city on Tuesday. And obviously, selfie pictures and videos were the order of the evening - when all are looking like that, you see. In one such BTS video from the KKK11 finale, we see Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and pouting and posing. What is more interesting is that the two divas dropped a MAJOR bomb about Arjun winning the season. Watch the video to know the BIG reveal we all have been waiting for.