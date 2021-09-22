videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Mission Majnu jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna pose for paparazzi; fans troll 'Karnataka's Crush' for overacting - Watch

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Kaisa lag raha hai itne dino se koi controversy nahi hui?' Kapil takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut - watch

Videos

Watch Out : Shershaah Actress Kiara Advani Snapped At Airport, Kartik Aryan, Alia Bhatt And More !

Entertainment News

Shershaah: Kiara Advani's little fan recreates the emotional climax of the film and you'll be stunned by her talent — watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Zabardasti Karna Pada', Sidharth Malhotra has a hilarious reaction when asked about kiss with Kiara Advani in Shershaah – watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Shershaah.

Nikita Thakkar   |    September 22, 2021 1:25 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appeared on The Kapil Sharma show to promote their film Shershaah. Of course, comedian Kapil Sharma asked them all sorts of questions. They were also asked about their kiss in the film. The comedian asked Sidharth Malhotra if the script of Shershaah actually required them to kiss or was it is his creative input. To this, Sid has a hilarious reaction. He said, "Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye… Karna pada, bohot mushkil se, forced… Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, we did everything for the characters. We had to do it with great difficulty, we were forced)." Watch the video above.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all