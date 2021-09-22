Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and appeared on The show to promote their film Shershaah. Of course, comedian Kapil Sharma asked them all sorts of questions. They were also asked about their kiss in the film. The comedian asked Sidharth Malhotra if the script of Shershaah actually required them to kiss or was it is his creative input. To this, Sid has a hilarious reaction. He said, "Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye… Karna pada, bohot mushkil se, forced… Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, we did everything for the characters. We had to do it with great difficulty, we were forced)." Watch the video above.