Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted in the city. They celebrated the wrap of their film Mission Majnu. A party was held for the entire team. Cameras went clickety click as the lead pair posed together. However, fans started to troll Rashmika for her 'overacting'. A comment read, "Ye kya pehli baar media ke samne aayi hai? ya phir jyada cute banne ki koshish kr rhi hai." Another comment read, "Why rashmika is behaving like that?." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna makes a shocking statement that 'actresses need to do four movies compared to one done by top male stars'