BTS' Butter gets a Bollywood version with Akshay Kumar's 'Hera Pheri' twist and the result is HILARIOUS – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???x?????????????? (@btsxbollywood)

BTS' second English single after Dynamite, Butter, was a raging hit the world over, and people still can't get enough of it even after a couple of months. So much so, that even on desi shores, people continue to shower love on the song. Sometimes, that love is expressed through fan edits, one of which is this Bollywood version of BTS' Butter with a 'Hera Pheri' twist of 's chartbuster track, Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen, sung by , and the result is utterly, “butterly” HILARIOUS. Check out this fan version of Butter above, and don't forget to marvel at the editing while you ROFL... Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and more Bollywood divas who refused to work with Akshay Kumar