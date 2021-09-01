View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Bannerjee, Anurita Jha, Ashish Verma, Rohan Shankar starrer Helmet is all set to release on Zee5 this month. Just two more days to go and the quirky social drama film will be available to stream for every Zee5 subscriber. Now, Aparshakti Khurana's brother, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share a reel video and promo his brother's film. The actor was seen in casual clothing, riding a bicycle. However, he was seen wearing a helmet while doing so. It's funny the way he promotes the film.

The official synopsis of Helmet says that the film "touches upon a topic that is considered embarrassing for most people in India and will showcase the same in a hilariously entertaining manner."