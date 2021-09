View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita A Tanwar (@saritatanwar2707)

Broken But Beautiful 3's producer Sarita Tanwar shared a BTS video of the climax scene from the series featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla. The video clip features Sidharth bidding adieu to Sonia Rathee's Rumi with a smile. Sarita Tanwar penned a heartfelt note while sharing the video. She addressed all Sidhearts in the caption and expressed gratitude and thanks for showering the series with so much love. In the lengthy post, Sarita said, "If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug." She asked Sidhearts to keep checking on their loved ones. She said she'd always remember him smiling. "Here he says “Bye” with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him," Sarita added before signing off. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Agastya's Rumi aka Sonia Rathee pens a heartfelt note as she bids adieu to her Broken But Beautiful 3 costar

Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September 2021 after suffering from a heart attack. His untimely and sudden demise is still a huge shock for everyone.