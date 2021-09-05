Rahul Vaidya shared a video on his YouTube channel and opened on his interaction with Sidharth Shukla's mother when he met her after the actor's demise. And it'll break your heart.

Sidharth Shukla's demise is one of the most tragic news we have heard. the 40-year-old actor passed away on Thursday leaving everyone in a huge shock. Sidharth's friends and colleagues from the industry, all turned up to pay their respects and met his mother and Shehnaaz Gill, too. And a lot of them have spoken about what happened when they met Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz. who met Sidharth inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 too has spoken up about the same. He revealed he was out of town when he heard about Sidharth's demise. He was in a huge shock. In the evening, he and visited Sidharth's residence to meet his mother and Shehnaaz Gill. Rahul Vaidya revealed what Sidharth's mother said when they met her and it's going to break your heart. She said she had heard about young sons of mothers dying but never thought it could happen to her. "Life mein suna tha ki kisika jawan beta chala gaya ya kisika jawan beta mar gaya. Humare saath hoga kabhi aisa socha nahi tha. Ab main kiske liye jeeungi sab khatam ho gaya," she told Rahul. The Bigg Boss 14 runner up also revealed that Shehnaaz Gill was not in the condition to talk. She was visibly distraught. He also shared about his bond with Sidharth.

We pray to God to give Sidharth's mom all the strength.