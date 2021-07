Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Nikki Tamboli gives a shocking reaction when asked if she'll attend her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant's shaadi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and were sort of rivals. They started off as friends but by the end of the season, we saw them turning into frenemies. Now, Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with Disha Parmar and it is expected that the guest list would include at least some of Bigg Boss 14 stars. Is Nikki Tamboli attending his wedding? The lady was recently asked about the same and her reaction was amusing. She just laughed and did not give an answer to the pap. Watch the video above.