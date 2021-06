Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Rakhi Sawant's obsession with Abhinav Shukla exposed her ULTRA-CRAZY side but Rubina Dilaik was unfazed – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Here we are with a new throwback to Bigg Boss 14. This time we are recalling the episode wherein 's obssession with reached the peak. Now, if you have forgotten, there was a time when Rakhi had proclaimed her love for Abhinav. did not really care about it and was sure about her man not falling for such tactics. So, there was an episode where Rakhi's obsession broke all the limits. She painted Abhinav's name all over her body and followed Abhinav everywhere. Rubina did not react to it and asked Abhinav to put an end to it or else there won't be any end to her drama. Watch the video, it's just for fun.

BTW, Rakhi denied being in love with Abhinav ever and confessed that it was all just for show.