Dil Bechara actor Sahil Vaid REVEALS the one last thing he would tell Sushant Singh Rajput – watch video [Exclusive]

Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput was a complete 90s kid and would imitate Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a video wishing her son on his birthday; fans are moved by his resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor

Ankita Lokhande looks resplendent in a beautiful saree as she celebrates Gudi Padwa – watch video

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Chhichhore actor's Pavitra Rishta costar Amit Sarin REVEALS the one thing that comes to mind when hearing SSR's name – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Talking to BollywoodLife, Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta costar Amit Sarin shared his thoughts on SSR's inspiring journey from TV to films.

BollywoodLife   |    June 12, 2021 6:10 PM IST

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary (June 14), we saw several celebs like Farah Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Remo D'Souza, Kriti Sanon and others sharing some great things about the Chhichhore actor. And now actor Amit Sarin, who worked with SSR in popular show, Pavitra Rishta revealed that first when he heard the news about his demise, he was in shock as he couldn't believe that a person like Sushant will end his life like that. When Amit was asked that what one thing comes in his mind, when he hears the word Sushant, to which he replied, 'A simple, loving, charming boy full of dreams." You can watch the complete interview above.

