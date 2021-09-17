videos

Raj Kundra pornography case: Sherlyn Chopra reveals that Shilpa Shetty's husband told her to work carefree as 'HotShots would have bolder content and videos'

As per the latest reports, it is being said that Shilpa Shetty has been named as one of the witnesses in Raj Kundra pornography case.

Nikita Thakkar   |    September 17, 2021 4:34 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July in connection to an alleged pornography-related case. It was just yesterday that the Mumbai Police filed a long chargesheet against him. Reportedly, in the chargesheet filed, while Raj Kundra is said to be named as the main accused, Shilpa Shetty's name has appeared in the place of witness. Apart from her, Sherlyn Chopra's name has also appeared as a witness. In total, there are said to be 43 witnesses named in the chargesheet. Just yesterday, Shilpa in an interview made shocking statements saying that she knew nothing about Raj Kundra's as she was very busy with her work.

