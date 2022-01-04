videos

Watch Next

Videos

Year Ender 2021: From Shehnaaz Gill's trending dialogues to Ananya Panday's struggle, a List of Bollywood's hilarious memes 2021

Videos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh attacked, Deets Inside | Watch

Videos

Video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Zingaat goes viral; happy #SidNaaz fans say 'she deserves the world' – watch

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler Jeh Ali Khan's paparazzi video featuring Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue for Sidharth Shukla goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill talks to late Sidharth Shukla's Guru maa; #SidNaaz fans praise her sherni avatar – watch video

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently shared an Instagram story of a video chat with late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru Maa. Seeing Shehnaaz's video, the #SidNaaz fans were beaming joy and were glad to see her happy after a long time.

Janhvi Sharma   |    January 4, 2022 8:33 PM IST

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently shared an Instagram story of a video chat with late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru Maa. The actress was all happy and smiling while she was in conversation with BK Shivani. Seeing Shehnaaz's video, the #SidNaaz fans were beaming joy and were glad to see her happy. They even appreciated that she has moved on in life post-Sidharth Shukla's death. #SidNaaz fans flooded the comments section with a lot of messages for Shehnaaz and even called her #Sherkisherni.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all