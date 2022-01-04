Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently shared an Instagram story of a video chat with late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru Maa. Seeing Shehnaaz's video, the #SidNaaz fans were beaming joy and were glad to see her happy after a long time.

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently shared an Instagram story of a video chat with late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru Maa. The actress was all happy and smiling while she was in conversation with BK Shivani. Seeing Shehnaaz's video, the #SidNaaz fans were beaming joy and were glad to see her happy. They even appreciated that she has moved on in life post-Sidharth Shukla's death. #SidNaaz fans flooded the comments section with a lot of messages for Shehnaaz and even called her #Sherkisherni.