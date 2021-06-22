Lakshmi Manchu dances on Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming and it's the grooviest video on the internet – watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Manchu (@lakshmimanchu)

It was world music day yesterday, but Laksmi Manchu's video on the birthday boy, Thalapathy Vijay's song is trending today and HOW! The actress grooved to the actor's hit dance number Vaathi Coming from Master. Lakshmi's moves and her energy are infectious and it will get you grooving in no time. What's commendable is that she grooved to this high-on-energy song in a saree. The actress looked perfectly at ease despite wearing a saree. She's such an inspiration, tbh.

Coming to the birthday boy, Thalapathy Vijay turns 47 today and his next called, Beast was announced recently. Fans are going over his first look from the film. Talking about Vaathi Coming, the video and the song has become a huge trend on social media in the Indian market. FYI, has given the music of Master.

On that note, a happy birthday to Vaathi. What do you have to say about Lakshmi Manchu's dance on Vaathi Coming? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.