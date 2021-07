Balika Vadhu 2 New PROMO: Meet the new Anandi who will fight against child marriage

Also Read - Molkki: Before Priyal Mahajan THESE top 5 TV actresses were approached for the lead role

Balika Vadhu 2 is returning to Indian television soon. It will tell the story of a new Anandi who would fight against the age-old system of child marriage. A new promo was dropped by the channel and the makers in which they revealed the face of the new Anandi. This little girl seems younger than Avika Gor, back when she played Anandi on the telly tube first time. The promo begins with grih Pravesh. The little Anandi enters the house and but is soon seen walking the white desert. She is seen adorned as a newly-wedded bride. The Balika Vadhu 2 promo looks heartening. Will this little Anandi bring an end to the horror of child marriage in the country?

The season will soon air on TV. The channel captioned the promo saying, "Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye aa rahi hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu." What are your thoughts about this new promo? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.