Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Salman Khan lashed out at Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla over their nasty 'aisi ladki' fight – watch video

Bigg Boss 13 ended a long time ago. However, it is one of the most recalled and most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. So, in our today's section of Bigg Boss throwback, we are here with one of the nastiest fights that took place in the season. You would have guessed it by now. We are talking about the fight between Sidharth Shukla and . 'Aisi Ladki' had become a bad phrase after their ugly fight. Many of Rashami's fans had supported her and thrashed Sidharth for his words. Both Sidharth and Rashami, in a fit of rage, had thrown tea on each other. The housemates, just like the fans were divided between the two of them. Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan had supported Rashami. When had learned about the incident, he was appalled to see two of the most popular faces getting into a brawl on national television like that. Salman slammed both Rashami and Sidharth for their behaviour and asked the channel to get another host for the show and he was not going to handle such temper tantrums in the house and sort it every weekend.