Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar impresses netizens with his singing skills as he croons to SP Balasubrahmanyam's song

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's casts are not just talented actors but have multiple skills that they flaunt once in a while and that's what has happened. Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently showcased his talent as a singer when he crooned to a number by the late veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Mandar Chandwadkar shared a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see him diligently singing to Sach Mere Yaar Hai from Saagar. And his post proves that he is not just a talented actor but also a very good singer. Mandar seems to be a big fan of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He captioned the post saying, "Missing u sp bala sir... this was on demand of my director @malavrajda..#spbala Subramanium#singers#keepsupporting#behappy#tmkoc." Seeing the video, netizens are going gaga and heaped praises on him. Some even said that his voice resembles that of the veteran singer. Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director and Anjali aka Sunayana Fozdar and other cast members praised him for his performance. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Jethalal to burn Bhide's old almirah to get out of trouble?

What do you have to say about Mandar Chandwadkar's singing prowess? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: On New Year's Eve, Bhide invites special guests to Gokuldham society