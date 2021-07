Disha Parmar's Griha Pravesh video with Rahul Vaidya is the most adorable thing on the internet today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARISHMA (@dishul_pyaar)

and tied the knot on 16th July 2021. It was a fairy tale wedding with close friends and family in attendance. Right from his friends and colleagues from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 14 and more had joined the couple on their D-day. It was a grand wedding held with all the pre-wedding festitives, glitz and glamour. And now, it's time for the post-wedding ritual. A video of Disha Parmar's Griha Pravesh is going viral on social media. The two newlyweds are all goofy as Rahul Vaidya's mom welcomes them home. They are acting like kids and grooving and dancing while Rahul's mom wards off the evil eye from the couple. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more

While Rahul is seen in his casual avatar, Disha looks gorgeous as ever in a red dress. She is blushing to her roots just like a newly wedded bride, and we cannot stop gushing. How did you like their adorable video? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Mika Singh's car breaks down while returning from Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's sangeet with Akanksha Puri; locals come to his rescue – watch