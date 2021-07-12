Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes and the cast's BTS video from the sets will raise your excitement for the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is returning tonight. Yes, your favourite Dev aka and Sonakshi aka along with the rest of the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi are coming up with another story. As there are just a couple of hours left, the cast and crew are promoting it in full swing. Fans of the show are already pretty stoked and now here's something that will raise your excitement even more. Erica Fernandes shared a BTS video from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on her Instagram handle. In the video, we see some endearing moments shared by the cast and crew. We also see Shaheer Sheikh, , Alka Mogha, Alpesh Dhakan, Prerna Panwar, Jagat Rawat and more.

Erica is seen running around with kids, sharing a swing with Shaheer, Supriya and even Alka. We also see kids enjoying some ice cream on the sets. Erica is also seen flaunting her choicest of clothes in the video.

How excited are you for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.