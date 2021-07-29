Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: 'Aaj phir tumpe pyaar aaya hai,' Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh turns romantic as he asks Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes out on a date

The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 have dropped a new promo featuring Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev and Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi. And Sev has turned all romantic. Check out Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 promo here: