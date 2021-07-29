Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: 'Aaj phir tumpe pyaar aaya hai,' Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh turns romantic as he asks Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes out on a date
The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 have dropped a new promo featuring Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev and Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi. And Sev has turned all romantic. Check out Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 promo here:
Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi have returned with a third season. The makers have shown the twist of how the romance in the later stages of life fizzles out. There was another twist in Sonakshi and Dev's life when they got to know that Suhana is not their real child and that they had actually had a son named Ayush who was replaced by the nurse for some money. Despite all of the circumstances, fights and bickerings, Dev and Sonakshi are trying their best to handle everything. And Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh seems to be in the mood for romance. He would ask Sonakshi out and the latter would be very happy about the same. 'Aaj phir tumpe pyaar aaya hai,' says Dev when Sonakshi questions whether he is asking her out on a date. He asks will she make him sing and the latter's reaction to the same will leave you in splits. Check it out in the video above. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh with Ankita Lokhande or Erica Fernandes: Fans choose their favourite onscreen pair – View poll result
How excited are you for Devakshi date? Will Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh and Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes have a smooth date?
